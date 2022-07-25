AGARTALA: The ruling BJP in Tripura seems to be set for another spell of reshuffle in the party rank and files with senior party leaders expecting appointment of a new state president soon.

Adding fuel to the speculations that are already running high among the party workers, BJP National general secretary BL Santosh will arrive in Tripura on July 26.

BL Santosh is considered to be among the top party leaders, who are very close to the RSS – the ideological parent of the BJP – which is often credited for effecting changes in the organizational levels.

His visit to Tripura, which is already politically charged up and has undergone a series of political upheavals in recent times, gives a clear signal that a reshuffle in the party ranks is on the cards.

Speaking on the issue, a senior Tripura BJP source said: “He will arrive on July 26 and in most likelihood spend a day.”

“His schedule is tightly pegged with a series of meetings where Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma along with their cabinet ministers, party top guns, senior members and heads of the Morchas will attend,” the party source said.

He added: “As the elections are coming, his presence in the state will certainly boost the morale of the party workers and his guidance will help the party strategize for the forthcoming elections.”

Meanwhile, party insiders also claim that appointment of the new president for the Tripura unit of the BJP might be done either during Santosh’s visit or shortly after it.

“Before the 2023 assembly elections, the party will certainly get a new president and his visit could be seen as precursors to the crucial appointments to be made ahead of the elections,” sources informed.