AGARTALA: Director General of Tripura Police VS Yadav on Saturday chaired a regional coordination meeting of top cops of the North East region virtually.

Director Generals of Police forces of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim participated in the meeting and brainstormed on how to fight the drug abuse in the state.

The meeting was also attended by the Director, North Eastern Police Academy, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi, Inspector Generals of Border Security Force, Tripura Frontier, Central Reserve Police Force, Tripura Sector and Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, Agartala.

A Police statement said, “The matters like illicit trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, countering terrorist activities, tackling organized crime, sharing intelligence, fundamentalist activities, capacity building, police modernisation etc. were discussed. It was resolved to work together to build peace and tranquillity in the North Eastern region.”

“In addition, in view of the prevalence of increased drug abuse in the North Eastern region, Dr Atul Ambekar who is a renowned expert in the area of drug abuse was requested to deliver a talk. Dr Ambekar is a Professor and In-charge of the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre at AIIMS, New Delhi. He discussed various issues to tackle the drug abuse problem and in formulating drug control policies in the region”, the statement added.

“It was decided to have more frequent interactions and coordination among the North Eastern States. It is expected that this will result in better policing in the region”, the statement added.