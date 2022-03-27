AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb said that the state government has succeeded in removing the “remote area” tag from the tribal dominated villages that were once considered as “punishment posting” areas for government employees.

Addressing the 52nd All Tripura Medical Conference, Tripura CM Biplab Deb said, “Areas like Ganganagar, Gandacherra were referred to as punishment postings. Today these are not remote anymore.”

“The present government has removed the prefix ‘remote’. Highways worth Rs 11,000 crore is being constructed in different parts of the state connecting areas that had very poor connectivity,” the Tripura CM said.

Deb said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “kept his promise” of giving ‘HIRA’ to the people of Tripura.

“Earlier, there was one route that used to connect the state with the rest of the country. Today, due to the concerted efforts of the state government, seven new connecting Paths opened,” Tripura CM Biplab Deb said.

He added: “Tripura is soon going to be linked with Bangladesh through the Agartala-Akhaura railway link. Through waterways, the state has been linked to Varanasi through Bangladesh. Apart from that, a DPR of Rs 1000 crore is being prepared for more highways.”

Explaining the state government’s efforts to encourage tourism, the Tripura CM said, “Soon we are going to install a hanging bridge at Dumboor. All the islets would be decorated with district fruits and flower orchards for the tourists.”