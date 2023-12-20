Agartala: Ashish Kumar Saha, Tripura Pradesh Congress President, expressed confidence that the upcoming Lok Sabha election would bring about a change, leading to the formation of a pro-people government by defeating BJP.

Speaking at a workshop on social media at Pradesh Congress Bhawan, PCC Saha accused the ruling BJP of suppressing opposition political parties nationwide.

Saha stated, “The ruling BJP is attempting to stifle opposition political parties. To counter this, we need to garner people’s support, and social media can play a crucial role in shaping public opinion to overcome these challenges. I have observed that sharing programs and activities on social media significantly boosts our campaign.”

“An active social media presence can contribute to the progressive promotion of the party. I trust that Congress workers will play a vital role against this dictatorial, undemocratic government in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and I am confident that the people will bring about a change, leading to the formation of a new people’s government in this state”, Saha added.

He further emphasized that the Pradesh Congress is actively looking to leverage social media to strengthen the party and connect with the people in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.