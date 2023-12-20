Guwahati: Finally, the wait for the last five years is going to be over for Sepahijala Zoo in Tripura. The last time zoo-goers in Sepahijala witnessed a Royal Bengal tigress was way back in 2018.

In an exchange programme with a zoo in Siliguri, the Tripura zoo will get a pair of Royal Bengal Tiger and they will give away a pair of lions.

There was a Royal Bengal tigress in the Sepahijala Zoo earlier but she expired five years ago and after that, the zoo authorities have been trying hard to get the gentle giant in their captivity.

The exchange programme has been approved by the Central Zoo Authority of India and will prove to be a boon for both zoos.

Under the exchange programme, Siliguri Zoo will send a pair of a lion, a pair of leopards, a hill myna, an Indian peacock, a gold peasant a and silver pheasant.

Whereas the North Bengal Zoo will receive a pair of blackbuck and leopard cats along with a lion couple.

The zoo authorities in Tripura hope that these kinds of exchange programmes will be a boost for the zoo-goers who yearn to witness varied animal species when they visit the zoo.