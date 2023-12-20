Guwahati: RedLemon Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the organisers of the Health Fest 2023, are delighted to announce their collaboration with esteemed partners, the Indian Army, AIIMS Guwahati, and FIT India, for the Northeast Health Festival scheduled to take place on 22nd December 2023.

The event will focus on the theme, “Early Detection of Cancer, Awareness and Holistic Health.”

In our previous programme at the Northeast Startup Festival this year, the Healthcare vertical was chosen to explore the area of startups and discussed with some Healthcare professionals where there was an observation that top cities of Northeast India are yet to achieve a better Health index as compared with the advanced cities in the world.

Startups can collaborate and innovate for early detection of Cancer can be initiated for research and development for some startups with different health departments which can lead to a global innovation from Northeast India.

The Health Fest initiative started on 25th and 26th November 2023 with a range of activities in the Health zone, including a collection drive for clothes for relief camps in Manipur, discounted health check-ups by Downtown Hospital, free cancer checks for abdomen and breast by Emerge Diagnostics, and a cricket tournament in Guwahati.

Building on these activities, a programme is planned at the GMC Auditorium on 22nd December 2023, centered around the theme “Health Fitness and Wellbeing” and an “Early Detection of Cancer” initiative.

Distinguished Guests have been invited to the programme from various Government departments, Health Departments, Professionals, the Doctors’ community, Health enthusiasts, film stars, sports personalities, Entrepreneurs, startups, students and people from different walks of life trying to develop a healthy life.