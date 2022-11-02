Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary on Tuesday said that efforts should be made to ensure that people benefit from the government scheme at the ground level, official sources said.

The Union MoS on Tuesday paid a visit to western Mizoram’s Mamit, the lone aspirational district in the state.

During a meeting with officials, Choudhary said the performance of Mamit district under the aspirational programme is poor in some sectors even though developments are seen in certain sectors.

“The reason for our growth and decline should be compared and assessed thoroughly to ensure that the government schemes are benefited by the people at the ground level,” the sources quoted Choudhary as saying.

He pointed out that several schemes are introduced for the farmers, who can also avail of loans and other financial assistance under PM Kisan and Kisan credit cards.

Choudhary also urged the officials to study and assess the schemes and also to set up Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPOs) in three rural development blocks in Mamit district to help the farmers.

On being informed about the problems faced by 20 families due to the increase in rodent population triggered by the flowering of bamboo, the Union MoS said he would send scientists and experts from his ministry to extend help to the families.

He further said that steps would be taken to ensure that Mizoram-grown areca nuts are transported and sold outside the state.