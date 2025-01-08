MHA approves new state emblem for Tripura Government

Agartala: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted approval for a new State Emblem or Logo for the Government of Tripura.

The approval was conveyed in a formal communication to P K Chakravarty, Secretary of the Department of Information & Cultural Affairs. Debobroto Basu, Under Secretary of the MHA, confirmed that the proposed emblem complies with the guidelines outlined in the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007, as amended in 2010.

The letter stated, “I am directed to refer to the Government of Tripura’s letter dated October 28, 2024, enclosing the proposed design of the emblem.

The proposal has been examined in terms of Rule 4(2) of the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007 (as amended in 2010) and found in order.

The Ministry of Home Affairs hereby conveys its approval for the proposed emblem/logo for the Government of Tripura.”

Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof Manik Saha, expressed his delight over the development through a Facebook post. “As per the decision of the State Government, the emblem has been approved by the Central Government for official use as the State Emblem/Logo of the Government of Tripura.

This special logo, approved by the Union Home Ministry, will play a significant role in showcasing the culture and history of the State,” he wrote.

This approval is seen as a significant step in the State Government’s efforts to highlight Tripura’s rich cultural heritage and historical identity through an official symbol. The newly approved emblem is expected to serve as a key representation of the State’s unique legacy.