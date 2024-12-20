Tripura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Agartala

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, Tripura this evening to participate in the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The session, scheduled to take place from December 20 to 21, will deliberate on key developmental issues pertaining to the northeastern region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Power dept’s fatal neglect kills wild elephant in Dibrugarh

Upon his arrival, Shah was accorded a welcome by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Lok Sabha MP Kriti Singh Debbarma, BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, and other senior officials.

Also Read: Assam: APCC’s Reetam Singh files complaint against IYC chief’s detention

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The session will also witness the presence of Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumder, who are expected to arrive later in the day.

The 72nd session in Agartala is anticipated to bring forth discussions on transformative projects and initiatives for sustainable growth in the region.