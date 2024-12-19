Agartala: The police on Thursday arrested two persons and seized cannabis valued at Rs 25 lakh in Dhalai district of Tripura.

The police said that the operation was based on a tip-off about a sports utility vehicle (SUV) transporting a significant quantity of cannabis from the state’s capital Agartala to North District’s Dharmanagar.

“Based on the information, we alerted our personnel stationed at the naka checkposts,” Officer-in-Charge of Ambassa police station, Nandan Das, said.

“Our team intercepted the suspected vehicle at around 10 am. During a thorough search, 20 packets of cannabis were recovered from secret chambers of the vehicle,” he added.

The total weight of the cannabis consignment is 189 kg, and it is estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh in the international market. The police arrested both the driver and the co-driver and seized the narcotic substances.

The accused have been identified as Samir Rabi Das, the driver, and Joydip Chowdhury, both residents of the state’s Sepahijala district.