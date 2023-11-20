IMPHAL: The Manipur government is all set to publish a bilingual edition of the Constitution of India soon.

The bilingual edition of the Constitution of India that the Manipur government will publish, will be in English and Manipuri.

The Manipuri language, which will be used to publish the Constitution of India, will be in the Meetei Mayek script.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh recently.

“I am extremely elated to know that the Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Government of Manipur is publishing the diglot edition (English-Manipuri) of the Constitution of India and this edition in Manipuri Meetei Mayek Script,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

Also read: PM Modi had the time to attend World Cup final, but not to visit Manipur: Congress leader

This decision of the Manipur government is meant to promote the Manipuri script, the Manipur CM stated.

He added: “Despite 73 years of the coming into effect of the Constitution of India, many of its tenets have remained outside the sphere of knowledge for the common man, largely because of its non-availability in the local language.”

“The publication along with amendments up to the 105th Amendment this time, is therefore, very significant, as well as special, being in the Meetei Mayek script,” the Manipur CM said.