IMPHAL: The Congress party once again took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Speaking on the matter, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that PM Narendra Modi had the time to attend the final match of the cricket world cup, but not to visit crisis-hit state of Manipur.

“PM found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself… But still, he hasn’t found it fit and proper to visit Manipur that is still tense and suffering,” Jairam Ramesh said.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress party has been relentlessly attacking the Prime Minister and the BJP over the nearly seven-month-long violence in Manipur.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 with large-scale violence and ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities wreaking mayhem in the state.

Ober 180 people have died and thousands of others have been displaced in the strife in Manipur thus far.

Tribal body calls for shutdown in Kangpokpi & ‘separation from Manipur’ after ‘killing’ of two Kuki-Zo villagers

Committee on tribal unity (COTU) has called for an “emergency shutdown” in the hill district of Kangpokpi in Manipur following the ‘killing’ of two Kuki-Zo villagers in the state.

In a statement, COTU stated: “The Committee unanimously declares an emergency shutdown in Kangpokpi district to convey the union government that we are no longer safe under the partisan (Manipur) government.”

This call for an “emergency shutdown” in Kangpokpi district of Manipur came after a meeting of the COTU on Monday (November 20).

“The Committee on Tribal Unity strongly condemns the unprovoked attack at Haraothel and Kobsha village, Kangpokpi district, by the war mongering Meitei insurgents,” the tribal body stated.

In the alleged ‘attack’, two Kuki-Zo villagers – Henminlen Vaiphei of Mission Veng Leimakhong and Thangminlun Hangshing of Khunkho village – were “brutally killed”.

The meeting of the COTU also called for an “early materialisation of the demand for separation from Manipur”.

“The union home ministry must take into account the continuous attacks and that political separation is the only option left now,” the COTU stated.

Earlier, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) had stated that it will establish a “separate administration” for the Kuki-Zos in Manipur within two weeks.

Speaking on the matter, ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing said that the group is ready to establish a “self-governed separate administration” in areas dominated by tribals, “whether the Centre recognises it or not”.

“It has been over six months and nothing has been done regarding our demand for a separate administration from the Manipur government,” said Tombing.

The ITLF leader further said that “if our voice is not heard within a couple of weeks, we will set up our self-government”.

“Irrespective of whether the Centre recognises it or not, we will go ahead,” ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing said while speaking to the media Churachandpur district of Manipur on Wednesday (November 15).

“As in a state or a union territory, we will set up a self-government that will look into all matters in the Kuki-Zo areas,” Tombing said.

He added: “We have to do this since our voice has not been heard.”

It may be mentioned here that the ten tribal MLAs, including those from the ruling BJP, have been demanding a “separation administration” for the Kuki-Zos in Manipur.