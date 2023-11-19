Imphal: A group of 12 masked men armed with sophisticated weapons trespassed into a residential area of the Jiribam district of Manipur bordering the Cachar district of Assam and looted valuable items worth around Rs 10 lakh in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a police complaint, the men entered the residence of Makhanlal Roy (70) at around 1 am on Saturday.

They held Roy at gunpoint and tried to abduct him.

However, they released him after looting him of jewellery worth Rs 2.36 lakh, Rs 6.64 lakh in cash, and mobile phones worth Rs 23,500.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Attempts are being made to identify the suspects and recover the stolen items.