Imphal: The Manipur government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is looking towards the development of the Jiribam district sharing a border with the Cachar district of Assam, says Manipur Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Yumnam Khemchand.

Y Khemchand, who is also minister in charge of the Manipur Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) during his two-daylong tour at Jiribam district which concluded on Sunday told the newsmen that the construction of the Panchayat Resource Centre at the Jiribam district was completed in just eight months by the Rural Engineering Department against the stipulated deadline of 15 months.

Under the PMGSY Phase 3, the government included 29 km of road projects involving five roads and five bridges in the district, which is the longest among all the districts, the minister said, and assured to conduct further surveys to add more roads under the project.

Also Read: Assam: 680 BJP leaders join Congress in Karbi Anglong

During an interaction with the public leaders who highlighted shortcomings in the district in terms of health, education, road transport, and imposition of mobile internet among others, the visiting minister assured to convey their demands to the chief minister for translating the matters into reality at the earliest.

He also visited a relief camp at the district sports complex at Bidyanagar and interacted with the displaced people. Later, the minister distributed relief materials to the IDPs.

Also Read: Assam: Father-son due arrested for being involved in fake gold racket

Earlier, the minister, upon his arrival at the district headquarters on Saturday, interacted with leaders of different CSOs, Meira Paibi Lup, and student bodies at the District Panchayat Resource Centre located in the DC office complex at Chingdong Leikai.