Imphal: The North East Frontier Railway’s Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal line in Manipur has been found sinking around 50 meters at the Khongsang railway station, posing a serious threat to travellers.

Officials have reported a stretch of at least 50 meters sinking with an approximately 70 meters wide half-moon shape crack, raising concerns over the quality of railway construction works in Manipur.

Also Read: Assam: Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha arrested again

Repairing works are currently underway, and layers of loose soil/mud are being rolled over to harden the layers by roller machines.

Also Read: Nagaland | No oil exploration in Naga territories until political settlement: NSCN-IM

The Khongsang railway station was commissioned in October 2022.

The Jiribam-Imphal project has achieved physical progress of 93.30 per cent, with the project being completed by the end of December this year.