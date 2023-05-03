Imphal: The Manipur government has ordered the suspension of mobile internet/data services for five days in the wake of fresh violence in the Churachandpur district.

The violence occurred during a rally organized by ATSUM protesting against the inclusion of the Meitei/Meetei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

An official order dated May 3 said that the suspension of mobile data services is necessary to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur.

The order asked all mobile service providers to ensure compliance and will be in force for the next five days.

Although the solidarity march was peaceful, there were isolated reports of protesters burning tyres with a few others burning down a forest beat office at Bungmual, Manipur.

The tribal bodies of Manipur organized the march, protesting against the inclusion of the Meitei/Meetei community in the ST list.

The order copy by the Home Department read, “Whereas, some anti-social elements are using social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public.”

The copy read, “The social media has also become a handy tool for rumour mongers and is being used to incite the general public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur.”