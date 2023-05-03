Imphal: Hundreds of people, mostly women, took to the streets in Imphal on Tuesday night, participating in a torch rally demanding an apology from individuals in Churachandpur district who spoke ill of Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh on media platforms.

The protest, which included civil society organizations, clubs, and women’s vigilante groups, rallied along the NH connecting Imphal to Churachandpur district headquarters via historic Moirang (Tiddim road).

Protesters are now putting forward an ultimatum, threatening an indefinite shutdown on Tiddim road unless the individuals apologize within 72 hours from 12 am on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Y Modhu, an advisor of the Youth Development Committee Moirang, expressed the need for everyone to speak freely according to the freedom of speech enshrined in the Indian Constitution, but it does not mean that such laws allow one to speak unsavoury things against the chief minister of the State.

Modhu also noted that indigenous people have been living in harmony since time immemorial but some immigrants are bent on destroying their land.

While the derogatory words or unconstitutional language used by the errant individuals on social platforms were not mentioned, Modhu observed that it was indeed unconstitutional and inappropriate to speak ill of the Chief Minister.

The protest has brought attention to the issue and is expected to put pressure on those who spoke ill of the Chief Minister to apologize and prevent an indefinite shutdown on Tiddim Road.