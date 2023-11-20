Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and P.K.H. Singh, Additional Director General Border Roads (East) held a discussion on the progress of development and roadway construction especially border fencing (works) in the border areas of the state on Monday.

During the meeting, the chief minister was briefed on the development work on the border fencing at the southeastern part of the state, officials said.

Manipur CM, on Monday, tweeted, “Shri PKH Singh, Additional Director General Border Roads (East) called on me at my secretariat office today. Had a fruitful discussion on the progress of development and roadways construction in the state for improved connectivity and overall growth in various sectors.”

The meeting was primarily focussed on the road and border fencing developmental works, official sources said.

India shares a 1643-km-long border with Myanmar and Manipur alone shares around 398 km of the porous border with Myanmar to which 16 km of the Manipur-Myanmar border is fenced so far.

With the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, 34 police outposts have been set up in the border area of Manipur to check infiltration from neighboring country Myanmar.

The Free Movement Regime (FMR) between Manipur (India) with Myanmar which allows people on either side to travel up to 16 km inside the other country has been suspended at the moment.

India and Myanmar signed a border trade agreement in 1994 and have two operational border trade points Moreh in Manipur — Tamu (Myanmar and Zowkhatar — Rhi.

The border trade at Moreh has been closed since 2022 March owing to various reasons.