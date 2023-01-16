Agartala: With a view to making the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections peaceful and free, the Election Commission has announced a violence-free polling process.

Keeping this goal in mind, a flag march was held in the 13- Pratapgarh (SC) Assembly Constituency today under the initiative of the West Tripura District Administration and West Tripura Police Administration.

West Tripura District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan, West Tripura District Superintendent of Police Sankar Debnath, Pratapgarh Assembly Constituency Returning Officer Nirmal Adhikari and other officials and jawans of the state and central forces participated in the flag march.

Speaking to reporters, the District Magistrate of West Tripura district Debapriya Bardhan said that this flag march is being conducted as a preparation for peaceful and free assembly elections.

He said that the flag march is being conducted in various sensitive areas of the entire district with the aim of conducting the elections smoothly.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police Sankar Debnath said police patrols were conducted to create a peaceful polling environment among the voters.

He said that such patrolling will continue until the polls. Police are arresting criminals whenever any untoward incident occurs.

The Superintendent of Police said that Central and State Police jointly participated in the flag march. This police patrol started from Agartala Hanging Bridge and covers various routes of the Pratapgarh Assembly Constituency.