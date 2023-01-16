Agartala: Soon after alleged BJP workers attacked LED campaigning trucks of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Mohanpur under Tripura’s west district, the state president of the grand old party Birajit Sinha has lodged a complaint against 11 persons with the Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan demanding immediate necessary action to arrest the offenders.

In a letter to DGP Ranjan, PCC Chief Sinha has alleged that four of their LED campaigning trucks which were coming towards Agartala were attacked by the ruling BJP supporters on Sunday noon at Mohanpur under Sidhai police station in West Tripura district.

Also Read: Assam: Massive fire destroys property worth lakhs in Guwahati’s Lokhra

“The attackers not only smashed the costly LED screens installed in those vehicles besides the windshields but also looted the processors of the LEDs, four generator sets, sound system, amplifier, cooking gas stove and cylinder from the vehicles”, he said.

He further claimed that some of the attackers who could be identified are Dilip Das, Nirmal Deb, Rakesh Deb, Bikash Das, Sankar Deb, Shyamal Debnath, Jishu Das, Nantu Debnath, Jiten Das, Bhabesh Debroy and Sanjit Saha.

Also Read: Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada Killed in Home Attack

“…our boys could identify a two-wheeler with the registration number TR-04-AT-5104 which was used by the attackers. Regarding the above we would request you for immediate necessary action to arrest the repeated offenders and recover our looted items. Moreover, your action will add towards getting back the lost confidence of the people of the state on the Tripura Police and that congenial atmosphere exists in the state to ensure a free and fair poll as assured by the Election Commission of India”, the letter of Congress reads.