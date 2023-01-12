GUWAHATI: The Congress has slammed AIUDF chief Baddrudin Ajmal over his remarks on the leadership of the Congress party in Assam.

Badruddin Ajmal had earlier said that unlike him, Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah and AICC general secretary (in-charge of Assam) Jitendra Singh, “were not MPs and would require a pass for meeting top leaders in Delhi”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, while reacting to the comments of Baddrudin Ajmal, termed the AIUDF chief’s remarks as “unacceptable and totally bogus”.

He also said that Ajmal’s statement was “blatantly defamatory”.

“The Congress and AIUDF fought the last assembly elections (in Assam) as an alliance. That decision had not been an easy one to take for the Congress,” Ramesh said.

He added: “After the election results it became very clear that Ajmal had worked out an understanding with the chief minister of Assam.”

“The two worked out a relationship between themselves with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming the Congress and its leadership,” the AICC leader alleged.

“Shaken by the extraordinary success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam, the chief minister of Assam and Ajmal have mounted this latest attack,” the Congress leader said.

“Ajmal is nothing but a mouthpiece for the BIP like some other parties like the AIMIM. He has nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA as he claims,” Ramesh said.