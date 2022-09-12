AGARTALA: Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has filed his nomination as a BJP candidate for the by-elections to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

Biplab Deb was flanked by senior BJP leaders, including Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, union minister Pratima Bhoumik, state cabinet ministers, MLAs and other party workers, during nomination filing.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb will be up against CPI-M candidate Bhanu Lal Saha.

Election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura has been necessitated after chief minister Dr Manik Saha vacated the seat earlier this year.

By-elections to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura will be held on September 22.