AGARTALA: Putting all speculations to rest, former Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman on Saturday said that he would contest in the ensuing by-elections if his party shows enough confidence in him.

His statement came at a time when the political circles were agog with speculations stating Barman and his close confidante Saha would refrain from fighting the polls.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha also put his weight behind Barman’s remarks and said, “The Pradesh Congress is also eager to field both the leaders from their home turf—Agartala and Bardowali constituencies.”

In 2018, both the leaders emerged victorious on BJP tickets. However, both the leaders are now being considered the most vocal faces against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier, the duo tendered their resignations from the membership of the state assembly and surrendered the primary membership of the BJP. Speculations had been rife that they would not take the risk to fight the by-elections but both Saha and Barman were seen as confident enough about their political future.

On being asked, Barman said, “I have heard that within a couple of days the by-elections would be declared and if the Congress party gives me a ticket, I will definitely fight the elections. People of the area are once again showing their trust towards the Congress party”.

Replying to a query regarding his public contact programmes, he said, “I always stay in public contact. In every crisis, I try to stand beside the people of my constituency; in fact, anyone in distress has access to my home”. He was speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of a visit to an ailing Congress worker’s residence located at Barjala.

On being contacted, TPCC President Birajit Sinha said, “Both of them are capable leaders and enjoy considerable clout among people of their constituencies. The Congress High Command will certainly give them tickets”.

Sinha also claimed that if the polls were conducted in a free fair manner BJP would bite the dust.