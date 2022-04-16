DIBRUGARH: At least eight people were killed and several houses were damaged when a thunderstorm lashed upper Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts on Friday evening.

According to reports, five people were killed in the Tingkong area under the Dibrugarh district.

The deceased have been identified as Annie Kujur (27), L. Kumari Bhengra (35), Labanya Horo (12) and Monica Dhan (18) and Rupeswar Koch (45).

They were cleaning a graveyard and took shelter under the bamboo trees due to sudden windstorms and rain.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dibrugarh district project officer, Deepjyoti Hatikakoti said, “As per reports, at least five people were killed in thunderstorms in Tingkong revenue village in Dibrugarh district on Friday evening after a strong storm-lashed and uprooted trees in the area. As per government rules, compensation should be given to the deceased family”.

On the other hand, 3 people were killed in the Tinsukia district after a heavy storm hit the area.

The deceased have been identified as Rina Thapa (35), Rahul Hajong (25) and Tukeswar Sonowal under Margherita revenue circle.

Tinsukia Additional Deputy Commissioner Dipu Kumar Deka said, “Three people were reportedly killed at Margherita revenue circle in Tinsukia district on Friday evening after big trees uprooted and fell on them.”

He said, “Many damages were reported from Margherita circle. Several houses and property were damaged during the storm. The people were taken refuge in schools and government offices.”