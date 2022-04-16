Lucknow: As India witnessed a sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put all the National Capital Region (NCR) districts on alert mode.

Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar have recently seen a surge in the case making it a matter of concern.

A statement by the UP Government read that directions to this effect were given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while chairing a meeting on COVID-19 management in the state.

The CM in the meeting observed the issue of rising COVID-19 in neighbouring areas of UP and its impact on the NCR districts.

“He asked officials to put all the NCR districts on alert mode”, it said.

He further directed genome sequencing of samples from COVID-19 patients.

The statement added that Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 COVID-19 cases and Ghaziabad 11 on Saturday.

Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to ramp up the administration of the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.

Booster doses are being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in Uttar Pradesh.