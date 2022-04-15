Guwahati: A group of villagers lynched a person in Baksa’s Mushalpur on allegations of him stealing mustard seeds.

The person killed in the act has been identified as Sanjay Das.

As per reports, a group of the villagers had tracked Sanjay on suspicion of him being involved in mustard seeds theft.

On finding him, they started to beat him leaving him unconscious.

He was left there by the villagers after he fell unconscious.

The police on Thursday found his dead body in a drain in the area.

On further investigation, the entire incident came to light and seven persons including the headman of the village were arrested by the police.

It may be mentioned that another similar incident had taken place in Baksa recently.