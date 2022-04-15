Guwahati: A man allegedly killed a shopkeeper for Rs 100 in Sonapur under Kamrup Metro district.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Ramjan Ali.

He was allegedly murdered by Samad Ali as he had complained that Samad’s son had stolen Rs 100 from his shop.

Samad, a fish farmer, ended up in a heated argument with Ramjan which led to a scuffle.

Samad then alleged stabbed Ramjan with a machete.

Ramjan died on the spot following the attack and Samad himself surrendered to the police.

However, following the incident, locals vandalized and set Samad’s residence on fire.

The police later controlled the situation and arrested Samad along with his father.

An investigation has been initiated.