ECI orders inquiry into West Tripura political clash

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India has ordered an inquiry into an incident of political violence in the Majlishpur Assembly constituency in West Tripura district, reported on January 18 this year.

Following the incident, three FIRs were lodged with the police and 8 accused were arrested.

The incident reportedly occurred hours after the announcement of the Tripura assembly poll schedule on Wednesday.

The Commission has asked the office of the Chief Electoral Officer to submit a report on the incident by 3 pm on January 20.

According to reports, 15 Congress leaders and workers were injured after a group of men allegedly attacked them during a bike rally at four locations in the Jirania sub-division. The Congress accused the persons of being backed by the BJP.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.