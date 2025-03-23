DCI approves postgraduate course in Agartala Dental College, says Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the Dental Council of India (DCI) has given approval to the state government to start a Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) program at the Agartala Government Dental College.

Dr. Saha said this while addressing a training program for the Community Health Officers (CHO) of West Tripura, organized by the National Oral Health Programme wing of NHM in association with the IDA, Tripura State Branch, at Pragna Bhawan to commemorate World Oral Health Day 2025.

“I am the Chief Minister, but I should not forget my roots as a dental surgeon. We must handle patients with care. The condition of the health department was very bad, but now there has been a major change”, the Chief Minister said.

He said that the government tried to open a dental college during the previous government before 2018. Now the government has opened it as a government dental college. The old style of practice in dentistry has ended, and we are now using new technologies.

On this day, we must pledge to acquire all necessary knowledge and provide the best treatment to suffering patients,” the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister mentioned that the number of oral cancer patients in the Northeast is very high due to the consumption of betel nuts and tobacco.

Chief Minister further stated that in his Mukhyamantri Samipesu program, a majority of the patients who registered were cancer patients.

The Government has been working towards arranging a mobile van for dental treatment. For dental infrastructure, the Government has sanctioned a sum of Rs. 200 crores under the PM Devine project.

He said the government is also planning for an MDS in the dental college. The Dental Council of India has approved this, and we have already received the approval.

The authority has also increased the seat capacities and must think about further expansion with a proper plan, the Chief Minister added.