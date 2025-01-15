Applications are invited for recruitment of 287 vacant positions or career in ESIC in 2025.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teaching Faculty –Assistant Professor for ESIC PGIMSRs and ESIC Medical Colleges on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 287

Discipline wise vacancies :

Anatomy : 6

Anesthesiology : 17

Biochemistry : 7

Community Medicine : 31

Dentistry : 3

Dermatology : 4

Emergency Medicine : 3

Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (FMT) : 3

General Medicine : 46

General Surgery : 40

Microbiology : 9

OBGY : 22

Ophthalmology (Eye) : 3

Orthopaedics : 11

Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) : 6

Paediatrics : 15

Pathology : 10

Pharmacology : 11

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PMR) : 5

Physiology : 9

Psychiatry : 4

Radiodiagnosis (Radiology) : 9

Respiratory Medicine : 4

Statistician : 5

Transfusion Medicine (Blood Bank) : 4

Qualification :

(A) For Broad Specialties: –

(a) Master of Medicine (MD) or Master of Surgery (MS) or Diplomate of National Board (DNB) equated to Master of Medicine (MD) or Master of Surgery (MS) in the concerned subject, and

(b) At least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the Post graduate degree.

(B) For Dentistry: – Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) or equivalent in the respective subject or allied discipline and at least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-specialty in a recognized teaching institution after acquiring the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS).

(C) For Non-Medical Candidates: – A post graduate qualification i.e. Master’s degree and Doctorate degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University in the respective subject in reference of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry or as prescribed by the National Medical Commission in the “Teachers Eligibility Qualifications in Medical Institutions Regulations, 2022” as amended from time to time and at least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining Ph.D.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled and signed Application Form in the Performa along with self-attested copies of certificates in a cover superscribed “Application for the post of Assistant Professor for Medical Institutions” preferably by Speed Post to The Regional Director, ESI Corporation, Panchdeep Bhawan, Sector-16, (Near Laxmi Narayan Mandir) Faridabad-121002, Haryana by 31.01.2025.

Applicants must also send a Demand Draft/ Banker’s Cheque of Rs. 500/- to be payable at Faridabad

Last date for receipt of application from candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Lahaul and Spiti district and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, and the Union territories of Ladakh, Andman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep is 07.02.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here