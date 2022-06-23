AGARTALA: A Tripura High Court Division Bench led by Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty directed the government of Tripura to pay a compensation sum of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of Jamal Hossain who had been killed due to police torture in lock-up, human rights activist and senior advocate Purushuttam Roy Barman said on Wednesday.

Roy Barman said, “Hossain was arrested by police and succumbed to the grave injuries he sustained due to the inhuman police torture on June 14 last. However, the government argued that he died of cardiac arrest.”

Also Read: Assam: Bulli Bai creator Neeraj Bishnoi gets bail in Mumbai case

“The Court had recorded the statements of both the sides and after considering the arguments advanced from both the prosecution and defence sides, the Court ruled that he died due to the custodial torture and thus the government can’t escape its responsibility towards the victim’s family”, said Roy Barman.

Meanwhile, the family members of Hossain also filed a separate case against two police officials of the Sonamura police station but surprisingly the Sonamura court gave FRTs against them.

Also Read: Tripura: 73 polling stations sensitive, additional security deployed, informed officials

“We shall also file a separate writ petition challenging that with the High Court of Tripura. We are completely satisfied with the High Court’s verdict related to the case. The High Court made its judgement based on the Post mortem report that indicated that Hossain died due to the injuries he received in the lower part of the body”, said Barman.