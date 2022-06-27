Agartala: A day after Congress leaders were attacked by BJP supporters in Tripura, a three-member Congress delegation led by the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury on Monday arrived at Agartala to assess the situation in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Agartala, Opposition leader Chowdhury said that the people of Tripura had started seeing Congress as an alternative to the ruling BJP.

“Our workers are being attacked on and off in Tripura which gives a signal that people of the state have gradually understood the fact that Congress is a force to be reckoned with and for BJP our party is the biggest threat for them,”

The senior Congress leader also said that if any advancement takes place regarding an alliance with like-minded political parties that would be made public at the appropriate time.

“Congress does not believe in the philosophy of shadow alliance. We do everything openly. If the Congress high command gives green signals to any alliance with the Left or other like-minded parties, we will definitely make it public,” said Chowdhury.

Before the press conference, the delegation comprising Gaurav Gogoi and Nasiruddin Hossain met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and sought his intervention to stop attacks on the party workers.

Chief Minister Saha is said to have assured the Congress delegation that all their complaints would be looked into.

Deputy leader of the opposition Gaurav Gogoi said, “The Congress’s big win from Agartala is a signal to the BJP. If this is a trailer, the film is scheduled for 2023″.

MLA Sudip Roy Barman said, more than 15 people had received grave injuries across the state and Congress is standing firm behind them.

The team also met Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha who was among the 19 people injured in the attack by BJP workers.