Congress to send a delegation of senior leaders to Tripura to take stock of the situation

Agartala: Congress party leaders and workers were attacked by “BJP goons” in Tripura following the Opposition party’s win in the Agartala assembly by-poll, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged.

Rahul Gandhi also demanded that those guilty be brought to justice.

“I strongly condemn the vicious attack on our leaders & workers by BJP goons following @INCIndia’s win in the Agartala bypoll,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“The people are with us. Shameful that the police stood as mute spectators instead of stopping the attack. These BJP goons must be brought to justice,” he said.

At least 19 people, including Tripura PCC chief Birajit Sinha, were injured in a clash between Congress and BJP supporters in front of the Congress Bhavan in Agartala after the results of the by-elections to the four Assembly seats in the state were declared.

Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman won from the Agartala seat while the BJP won Town Bordowali, Jubarajnagar and Surma seats.

In a video statement from Guwahati, AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar alleged that the Congress office in Agartala was attacked by BJP workers.

“The Congress Bhavan is right next to the police station. Despite this, BJP goons attacked using knives and pelted stones. You can imagine what kind of law and order is there in Tripura,” he said.

Congress media in-charge Asish Kumar Saha said jubilant party supporters returned to the Congress Bhavan from the counting hall with candidate Sudip Roy Barman, who won the Agartala bypoll, around 1 pm.

“When they were preparing for lunch, a strong group of BJP supporters attacked the Congress Bhavan. The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president was hit on the head with bricks while one Congress worker, identified as Romi Miah, was stabbed by BJP supporters,” he said.

The party has decided to send a three-member delegation of senior leaders led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to Tripura to take stock of the situation and “make a report on the heinous attack”. The other members of the delegation are Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain.

“The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the mindless attack on Congress Bhawan and brutal assault on Tripura PCC President Birajit Sinha and other Congress workers by BJP goons, after the thumping victory of Congress party candidate Sudip Roy Barman in the Agartala bypoll,” AICC general secretary in charge of Organisation K C Venugopal said.