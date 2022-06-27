AGARTALA: S4ection 144 CrPC has been imposed in Agartala city after post poll violence broke out in several parts of Tripura on Sunday after the declaration of the by-polls results.

To ensure that the series of violent incidents that took place soon after announcement of the results could not flare up further, SDM Sadar Ashim Saha has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC restricting assembly of people within the city areas.

The orders were issued in the wake of a clash between BJP and Congress workers that took place in Agartala city leaving around 20 people, including state Congress chief Birajit Sinha, injured.

In apprehensions of further law and order deterioration, the Agartala Sadar administration imposed section 144 in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas.

As per the orders, a set of special restrictions had been passed such as no pillion riders in motorcycles, collection of brick bats had been strictly restricted, more than two motorcycles are not allowed to run along each other etc.

However, sporadic incidents of violence continued to trickle in from different parts of the state till Sunday midnight.