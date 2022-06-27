AGARTALA: Locals of Madhupur, an area under Sepahijala district of Tripura, gheraoed a local police station followed by a road blockade expressing sharp resentment against the incidents of post-poll violence and intimidation from the ruling party workers, especially Yuva Morcha.

Sources said that soon after the results of Tripura by-elections were declared, unruly youths “under the influence of alcohol” went on a rampage attacking people, vandalizing vehicles, motorcycles and damaging private properties.

Peeved by the breach of peace in the Tripura village, locals came out of their homes and staged a blockade at the main road.

The locals claimed that local BJP youth wing leader Saikat Debnath was allegedly behind the incidents of post-poll violence.

According to the agitators, Congress workers Bapan Das’ residence was ransacked by miscreants for “no reasons”.

His motorcycle was set ablaze.

Later, a fruit shop was ransacked by the miscreants letting loose a reign of terror.

Resenting the role of police, the locals said despite being informed repeatedly the police did not turn up for help.

Later, OC of Madhupur police station at the instance of the local BJP leaders assured that action would be taken against those involved in the violent incidents.