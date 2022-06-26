AGARTALA: Supporters of the BJP on Sunday allegedly attacked TIPRA leader and MLA Brishaketu Debbarma while returning to Agartala from Surma assembly constituency in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

The incident happened soon after the results of the by-elections were declared on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said, Debbarma along with a couple of TIPRA leaders were returning from Surma and the Agartala-bound vehicle faced an attack from the BJP workers at NC Avenue of Subhash park area in Khoai district.

The windshield of the vehicle, in which Debbaraman was traveling, was broken and window glasses were also damaged in the attack.

The TIPRA leaders somehow escaped the situation but sustained minor injuries, sources added.

Speaking to reporters, Debbarma blamed the ruling BJP for the attacks and said, “Some people who were exchanging Abir on each other waved hands to stop our vehicle. We thought they were asking us to stop so that their victory rally could pass smoothly.”

“All of a sudden a gang of armed men launched attacks on my vehicle. The senior leader of our party Bidyut Debbarma’s vehicle was behind me which was also attacked. Some cops who were deployed for law and order duty did not bother to do anything,” he said.

Debbarma said they had returned to Agartala putting their lives at stake.

“My PSO sustained injuries. My vehicle was damaged. When we saw the tension was escalating further, we left the spot in a hurry to avoid any untoward incident”, he added.

Coming down vehemently on the attacks, TIPRA supporters organized a massive protest rally in Majlishpur area located on the outskirts of Agartala city. The TIPRA protestors demanded strict action against those involved in the attack.