Agartala: Inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress on Saturday launched a yatra in Tripura from Agartala.

The foot march will cover 1200 km in 60 Assembly constituencies across the state in ten days.

The AICC in-charge for Tripura, Dr. Ajay Kumar and Tripura PCC chief Birajit Sinha inaugurated the yatra in the presence of scores of senior party leaders including party MLA Sudip Roy Barman, former CM Samir Ranjan Barman, party leaders Gopal Chandra Roy and Asish Kumar Saha.

Hundreds of Congress workers and leaders joined the mass connect programme, which was launched on the 105th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Congress leaders launched a scathing attack on the BJP accusing the ruling party of resorting to violence against the opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters in the Congress Bhavan in Agartala, AICC leader Dr. Ajay Kumar claimed that regional parties are fine in their respective regions but nationally it is only Congress which is capable of giving a tough fight against the BJP and teaching them a lesson.

Dr. Kumar alleged that the people of Tripura are fed up with the atrocities of the BJP goons who have destroyed the state.

Alleging that ruling party goons have been attacking people and vandalising properties, Dr. Kumar said crimes such as murder and rape have been increasing.

The AICC in-charge urged the people of the state to get them involved in the fight against the ‘misrule of BJP’ by joining the Bharat Jordo.