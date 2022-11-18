NEW DELHI: The Congress party has continued its attack on Hindutva idealogue Veer Savarkar.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has stated that Veer Savarkar and founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah were the architects of two-nation theory that led to the partition of India in 1947.

“Savarkar and Jinnah invented two-nation theory,” Jairam Ramesh said.

He added: “Congress party didn’t invent two-nation theory. It was Veer Savarkar in 1922 who put forward the idea of two-nation theory. and this was the policy of the Muslim League. This is a fact that cannot be erased.”

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Veer Sarvarkar had agreed to stay as an “obedient servant” of the British.

Rahul Gandhi pointed out a section of a “mercy letter” that Veer Savarkar wrote to the British during his stay in jail.

“Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said ‘Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant’ and signed on it,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Moreover, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticised the RSS for opposing the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“RSS actively opposed the Quit India Movement (1942). So, if the RSS could not support the Bharat Choro, there is no point believing that they will support Bharat Jodo,” Ramesh said.

On the other hand, Congress leaser Jairam Ramesh also cririsised Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (predecessor of Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP).

“Shyama Prasad Mukherjee advocated the Partition of Bengal. These facts can never be erased from history,” said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the successor to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Mukherjee is also regarded as the founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party.