Just days after quitting the BJP and joining the Congress party, Sudip Roy Barman tore into the ranks of the saffron party.

Sudip Roy Barman said that the BBJP government in Tripura failed to deliver the promises it made prior to the 2018 Assembly elections.

Barman said that the Congress party would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the BJP secure a “big zero” in the 2023 Assembly elections in Tripura.

He said that the BJP government in Tripura “snatched away the democratic rights of people”.

“In the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress party would leave no stone unturned to ensure that that the BJP is defeated,” said Sudip Roy Barman.

Sudip Roy Barman, on February 7, had joined the Congress in Delhi after quitting the BJP and resigning as an MLA in Tripura.

The former Tripura health minister further alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state deteriorated during the BJP regime.

Crimes like abduction, dacoity and riots have seen an increase in Tripura ever since the BJP came to power in 2018.