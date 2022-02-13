AGARTALA: Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), a junior ally in the ruling alliance convened its two-day central executive committee meeting.

The crucial CEC meeting where a set of agendas including the party’s next course of action ahead of the 2023 polls started on Saturday and is slated to continue till Sunday.

If top sources in the party are to be believed, the incumbent supremo of the party is likely to be relieved from his charges on health grounds. But, there are no official statements pertaining to the issue till now.

Speaking on the issue, IPFT second in command and the party general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia said that they were eager to make certain reshuffles in the organization.

“In every six months, we hold the central executive conference which is part of a regular exercise. Today the conference started and will continue till 13th February and it is a very important conference. We are trying to get the report from all 34 divisions across the state. We have 300 MCC members and hopefully, we shall get a detailed report about the party’s ground situation”, he said.

“We have an agenda to reshuffle the CEC as many of the leaders have left the party and shortly we will hold a state conference”, he added.

Sources said incumbent Forest Minister and present supremo of the IPFT NC Debbarma might be relieved from his charges given its health conditions. For the last couple of months, Debbarma is elusive of the political scenario owing to his old age ailments.