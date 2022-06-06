AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Manik Sahah has stated that the upcoming bye-elections in four assembly seats in the state would be an acid test for the ruling BJP.

Notably, the bye-elections to the four assembly seats in Tripura comes barely 10 months priors to the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said that the BJP hopes for a good result and are confident that voters “will give a befitting reply to those who necessitated untimely polls”.

“It would have been nice if the bye-elections could be avoided as only few months are left for the assembly elections,” Tripura CM Manik Saha said.

“The bye-elections in Tripura will be an acid test for the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state,” the Tripura chief minister said.

On Saturday, BJP announced its candidates for the upcoming bye-elections to four Tripura assembly seats.

While, Tripura CM Manik Saha would contest from Town Bordawali, Askok Sinha would contest from the crucial Agartala seat.

On the other hand, the BJP has named Swapna Das Paul as its candidate from the Surma (SC) seat. Malina Debnath would countest as BJP candidate from Jubarajnagar.