Former militants of rebel groups in Tripura have postponed the road blockade that it called demanding fulfilment of the assurances made by authorities during the time of their surrender.

The blockade of Assam-Agartala national highway which was supposed to be carried out on June 5, has now been postponed till June 21.

The decision to postpone the highway blockade, called under the banner of Deprived Returnees Movement Committee (DRMC), was taken following a meeting with the group was called by Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has called the protesting former militants for a meeting on June 13.

Also read: South Assam, Mizoram and Tripura to suffer acute food shortages if FCI’s sluggishness continues

“CM Manik Saha has called us for a meeting on June 13. So, we have decided to postpone our protest. We will hear from the CM and the solution he offers to redress our grievances,” general secretary of DRMC Amrit Reang informed.

The organisation stated that if the Tripura government fails to accept the five-point charter of demands put forth by it, they will go ahead with the blockade of the national highway on June 21.

The five demands of the former Tripura rebels are: PMAY houses for the returnee families, subsidized power tiller, sustainable piggery and gottery scheme and withdrawal of all pending cases.