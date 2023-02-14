Agartala: Claiming that the picture of the sinking boat of the BJP is clear, Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and MP, Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that the saffron party is creating pressure on state elections and police administration in a move to win the election.

Addressing a press conference at Pradesh Congress Bhawan, Gogoi said that the image of BJP’s boat sinking is clear and to save this boat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are arriving in the state.

“At first BJP thought that by threatening and unleashing attacks on voters of Tripura, by attacking opposition of party workers they will form government again. But want to congratulate the people that without any fear they have decided to sink BJP’s boat in this election. Despite the violence, muscle and money power people have decided their decision to oust BJP”, claimed Gaurav.

Gaurav has alleged that as BJP has already understood that the party can’t win the election using money and muscle power, the party is creating pressure on state election machinery and on police administration.

“BJP can’t win this election using muscle and money power so they are bringing PM and HM which is also not working. So now they are trying to create pressure on government officials, on Election officials and on Police administration so that they can’t do their duties which is a new plot of BJP”, said Gogoi.

He however alleged that on 11 February late at night, Home Minister Shah met the state’s election and police officer.

“What is the reason? If there is any meeting they can do it during the official time. So that media also can come and ask questions. The meeting has clearly indicated that they are creating pressure on the state’s election officials and on the police. If they think they can win this election this way, it will be a big mistake”, said Gogoi adding that the people of Tripura are waiting to exercise their franchise on February 16 in favour of CPIM and Congress.

“We want to want to tell BJP that their plan won’t work here and want to tell Police and Election officials that they have taken a pledge to save democracy and people and media are dependent on them. I believe they will maintain their duty. BJP is using violence to win elections. All tactics of BJP won’t work as their ship will sink now”, said Gogoi informing that a delegation of the All India Congress Committee in New Delhi will meet the Election Commission of India on the overall situation of Tripura.