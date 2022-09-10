Agartala: In a big late-night development, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated former CM Biplab Kumar Deb for the ensuing by-elections for the state’s lone Rajya Sabha seat.

Deb got two responsibilities together on the same day. A notification undersigned by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh made the development public. As soon as the matter was made public Deb did not waste time to pay his gratitude to PM Modi.

“Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,@BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji & Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for nominating me as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura. I am committed to working for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people”, Deb tweeted.

He will contest the polls against CPIM’s Bhanu Lal Saha.

Earlier, Deb was appointed BJP National Observer for Haryana.

Meanwhile, BJP central observer for Tripura Vinod Sonkar was also relieved and MP Mahesh Sharma was given the charge.

The by-polls for the Rajya Sabha are slated on September 22.