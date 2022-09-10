AGARTALA: Tripura Leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar on Friday observed that the state police was largely staying inactive in cases related to violence on opposition party workers owing to political pressure exerted by the ruling party.

He said, “The police are directed by the political party ruling the state. This is an open secret now. In the recently held polls, people had been openly intimidated and threatened by saffron party activists in broad daylight. All this happened within just a few kilometres radius of the DGP’s office.”

Sarkar also heaved a sigh of relief and said, however, the former DGP is no longer in charge.

“He has been replaced by a successor who served for a long time in the state. But, he has not been in the state for long as well. After he assumed charge of the office, a series of incidents took place”, he added.

“In Jirania houses of opposition party workers were attacked. Similar is the experience here in Khayerpur”, said Sarkar while paying a visit to the house of Deepak Bardhan, a dedicated CPIM worker.

According to a party statement, over 150 BJP workers stormed into the house of Bardhan and got indulged in vandalism all of a sudden.

Explaining the attacks as an expression of the BJP’s fear, he said, “The BJP has sensed in which direction the political wind is actually blowing. This is why the Chief Minister has been changed. But changing face does not make any difference in the mode of governance. People were hired from Santirbazar, Belonia, and Mohanpur for rigging in the by-elections. The BJP has understood that they are isolated and cornered in the state politics and chances of revival are rare”.

He said even police and TSR troopers are shedding tears of repentance for voting the BJP to power.