Dibrugarh: Police on Thursday night nabbed one drug peddler with 17.23 grams of suspected brown sugar from the Paltan Bazar area in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The person has been identified as Manoj Shah. The suspected brown sugar was recovered from his car bearing registration no (AS 06 AA 0795).

According to police, he was nabbed while he was coming from Tinsukia in his vehicle.

“We have arrested the person and recovered 17.23 grams of suspected brown sugar from his possession. We have sent him to jail under NDPS Act,” said a police official.

According to locals, the Chandmari Ghat area of Dibrugarh has become a hub of anti-social activities. The police should keep an eye on the area to bust illegal activities.

“In recent past, many drug peddlers were arrested with drugs in Dibrugarh but still the drug racket has been thriving in Dibrugarh and the racketeers are running the illegal business in a very organised way. If properly investigated many names will come to the fore who are associated with the drug business,” said a source.