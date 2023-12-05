Agartala A Bangladeshi youth has been arrested in Tripura for illegally entering India and trafficking Yaba tablets.

The accused has been identified as Arian Hossain.

The arrest was made by Sepahijala Police following a raid in the Kulubari area of Sonamura Sub-division.

During the raid, police seized around 900 Yaba tablets worth lakhs of rupees from Hossain’s possession.

Hossain, who did not have any valid documents for entering India, is believed to have crossed the border illegally.

He was allegedly planning to smuggle the Yaba tablets into Bangladesh.

A case has been registered against Hossain under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as well as the Passport Act.

He is currently in police custody.