Agartala: In a startling revelation, the Panchayat Secretary of Paschim Kalabaria Panchayat at Belonia sub-division under Tripura’s South District, Anath Pal, has been temporarily suspended after being accused of embezzling a staggering amount of Rs. 9,75,000 over the last three years.

Sources said that the corruption scandal has sent shockwaves through the Bharat Chandra Nagar block, with the District Magistrate of South District ordering Anath Pal’s dismissal.

The corruption allegations surfaced when residents of West Kalabaria Panchayat complained to Bharatchandra Nagar block authorities about irregularities and financial mismanagement, particularly in the construction of drinking water sources.

Acting on the complaints, Bharatchandra Nagar Panchayat Samiti Chairman Putul Pal Biswas, along with Block Development Officer Kaberi Nath and Additional BDO Sudip Kar, conducted a thorough inspection of the affected areas.

To their dismay, no signs of construction for several drinking water sources were found during the visit. Suspicions were further raised when an examination of the panchayat’s registers and expenditure accounts revealed discrepancies in various vouchers related to the purported water source development projects.

Following the discovery, an inquiry committee was promptly formed under the guidance of the Block Development Officer.

The committee’s investigation uncovered a substantial misappropriation of Rs. 9,75,000, with the actual implementation of the water source projects nowhere to be found.

In response to the findings, a show cause notice was issued to Panchayat Secretary Anath Pal. However, the response provided was deemed unsatisfactory by the BDO, prompting the officer to escalate the matter.

A written communication was sent to the South District Magistrate, detailing the incident of corruption and urging further action.