AGARTALA: All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to hit the campaign trail for the Trinamool candidates in poll-bound Tripura on June 14.

This was informed by Tripura unit Trinamool Congress in-charge Rajib Banerjee said on Saturday.

He informed that Banerjee will arrive here in Tripura on June 14 and take part in a series of roadshows in the city.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court quashes MCC violation case against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“He may address a number of public meetings in other poll-bound constituencies as well”, he added.

It may be mentioned that the Trinamool Congress has been actively making efforts to set a base in the North East and so far, it has succeeded in setting bases in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Also Read: Assam govt issues show-cause notice to over 100 schools for poor performance in HSLC exam

The TMC has managed to rope in senior political leaders in the region and seems to be moving on a war footing.