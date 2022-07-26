Agartala: The infiltration of a four-member group of the banned NLFT militants group has sent the police department into a tizzy with apprehensions running high that the fresh movement was targeted to accomplish specific tasks.

The group of four reportedly moved from Ganganagar in Dhalai district to Taidu in Gomati district, sources said.

Police said the militant group crossed the barbed wire fence from its Bangladesh-based training camps and entered Tripura via Manipur with firearms.

“The group belongs to the NLFT’s Biswa Mohan faction which has some of its cadres still active now. Only recently they have ratcheted up their activities and recruitment drives in bordering villages where tribal population is dominant”, said sources.

The group is led by Tirti Molsom alias Bikram and it is advancing taking the mountain routes through the deep forests.

“Their intentions are not clear. But the way they are moving strategically it appears that they have a specific operation to accomplish before the Independence Day celebration”, said the intelligence sources.

According to police, additional forces police and Tripura State Rifles were deployed to avoid a breach of security. The situation is being monitored closely by the security forces and its intelligence network.

“So far none of our police team has seen anyone wielding arms”, said a top source.

On the other hand, local sources said, members of the banned outfit have been seen roaming in the villages but before police’s search operations they leave the place. It is to be seen what efforts are taken to instil confidence among the hilly parts and thwart the movement of insurgents.